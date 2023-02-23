Michael Blackson sends out message to Ghanaian artistes

Entertainment of Thursday, 23 February 2023

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

After naming Shatta Wale, Stonebwoy, Sarkodie, and Black Sherif as the only superstars from Ghana, Michael Blackson has made a passionate appeal to Ghanaian musicians via Twitter.



In a tweet, Thursday, the comedian who is based in the United States of America, urged Ghanaian musicians to extend a helping hand to colleagues to uplift them.



“Listen my Ghana artists ya are all different in ya own way so no need to feel threaten, if you see talent help him out. God will bless you and make you bigger,” the tweet read.



Prior to this, he had mentioned that “…the main reason we don’t have enough artists in Ghana is because we don’t put each other on, Nigerian Artist put each other on all the time and that’s why there are so many stars there.”



Blackson made headlines after a video clip of his interview on the Drink Champs podcast hosted by N.O.R.E. & DJ EFN went viral. In that interview which saw him introduce Gambo, a new act on his label, Blackson expressed the benefits of support to the ecosystem, citing how Nigerians have been able to grow their creative industry.



He said: “Nigeria has all the stars. Nigeria is like the New York of music in Africa and Ghana is like the Dubai of Africa I can only count about four superstars in Ghana. We have Shatta Wale, Stonebwoy, Sarkodie, and Black Sherif.”



Meanwhile, Blackson intends to head to Ghana before the Independence Day celebration on March 6. In a tweet, Wednesday, Blackson said he would among others visit his school and the seat of government.



“I’m leaving for Ghana on Monday, who wants to come with me, we will visit my school, tour the slave castle, visit the jubilee aka Ghana White House and we will party and celebrate Ghana’s independence,” Blackson’s tweet read.



Early this year, the comedian commissioned his own school located in his hometown of Agona Nsaba, Central Region, that will offer free tuition to all students that choose to attend.



“Today is the greatest day of my life because I’ve finally accomplished what I always wanted to do which is giving these kids a chance to be great. Greatness starts with education and foundational education shouldn’t come with financial barriers,” the caption of his post read.





Listen my Ghana artists ya are all different in ya own way so no need to feel threaten, if you see talent help him out. God will bless you and make you bigger — Michael Blackson (@MichaelBlackson) February 23, 2023