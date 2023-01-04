Michael Blackson’s beautiful mother spotted at son’s school opening

Entertainment of Wednesday, 4 January 2023

Netizens are reacting to pictures of Michael Blackson’s mother who was present at her son’s school commissioning in Agona Nsaba.



They have shared comments about the striking resemblance between the Ghanaian-American actor and his mother who was captured seated in the front row.



She wore a long white apparel, paired with a scarf around her neck, and another tied around her head whiles holding a staff in her hand.



Michael Blackson’s mother, who hails from Libera is said to have settled in Ghana since she met her husband, Blackson’s father.



According to reports, the Hollywood actor was born on November 28, 1972, in Nsaba, to his Ghanaian father, Kwaku-Nsian Adom Bediako, and his Liberian mother whose name hasn’t been identified yet.



Michael Blackson’s father reportedly died in 2008, and the actor briefly settled in Liberia before moving to Newark, New Jersey at age 13 and then later to Philadelphia, Pennsylvania at the age of 15.



After announcing the completion of a school he built in his hometown, Agona Nsaba in the Central region in November last year, the comedian on January 3, 2023, commissioned the edifice.



"Today is the greatest day of my life because I’ve finally accomplished what I always wanted to do in my life which is giving these children a chance to be great. Greatness starts with education and foundational education shouldn’t come with financial barriers," his post on socials read.



