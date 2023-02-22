Michael Blackson heading back to Ghana, announces his agenda

Entertainment of Wednesday, 22 February 2023

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

Ghanaian-Liberian actor, philanthropist, and comedian based in the United States, Michael Blackson has disclosed his plans when he returns to Ghana, Monday, ahead of the nation’s Independence Day celebration.



In a tweet, Wednesday, Blackson said he would among others visit his school and the seat of government.



“I’m leaving for Ghana on Monday, who wants to come with me, we will visit my school, tour the slave castle, visit the jubilee aka Ghana White House and we will party and celebrate Ghana’s independence,” Blackson’s tweet read.



Early this year, the comedian commissioned his own school located in his hometown of Agona Nsaba, Central Region, that will offer free tuition to all students that choose to attend.



“Today is the greatest day of my life because I’ve finally accomplished what I always wanted to do which is giving these kids a chance to be great. Greatness starts with education and foundational education shouldn’t come with financial barriers,” the caption of his post read.



Prior to this, he had in December 2022 expressed gratitude to persons who contributed towards achieving that dream.



“Finally, it’s all done and the kids in my village will all go to school for free,” he wrote. “Thanks to all my fans that supported me thru out the years, every ticket you bought to my show helped a kid.”



Michael Blackson Academy, a three-storey complex is fully furnished and open to the general public.





I’m leaving for Ghana ???????? on Monday, who wants to come with me, we will visit my school, tour the slave castle, visit the jubilee aka Ghana White House and we will party and celebrate Ghana’s independence — Michael Blackson (@MichaelBlackson) February 22, 2023

BB