'Meye Obi' will open doors for you - Prophet Atarah

Entertainment of Wednesday, 6 December 2023

Source: MET TV

Gospel musician, Prophet Joseph Atarah, encouraged everyone who is currently going through tribulations not to give up.



According to him, there are times and seasons in everyone's life.



For this reason, he said giving up should never be an option because it stalls progress.



Speaking to the media on the back of his new song, "Meye Obi", the Man of God said there are moments in life when one's small beginnings are despised.



That notwithstanding he said with perseverance and continuous dedication to God, the small bigging could be turned around for a better future.



Narrating his story to inspire music lovers, Prophet Atarah said at a point in his life many looked down upon him, however, he did not give up, "I kept trusting in God, worked hard, and dedicated my time to the things of God, and today, the story is different, I am somebody."



The song produced by renowned Producer, Kaywa is Prophet Atarah's first release for 2023.



'Meye Obi' is available on all music streaming platforms.



Listen to the song below



https://mipromo.ffm.to/prophetjosephatarah-meyeobi



Prophet Joseph Atarah - Meye Obi (I'm Somebody) (Audio Slide) https://youtu.be/2URkjucNmow?si=-dMmnKKoZ_hRdzbb