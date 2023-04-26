You are here: HomeEntertainment2023 04 26Article 1756145

Entertainment of Wednesday, 26 April 2023

Source: www.mynigeria.com

'Mercy Johnson is a pretender' - More reactions as actress, Destiny Etiko unfollow each other

A collage of Mercy Johnson and Destiny Etiko

Social media users have made a shocking revelation about Nollywood actress Mercy Johnson after she and colleague, Destiny Etiko unfollowed each other on Instagram a few days ago.

The two made headlines after details emerged that they have unfollowed one another.

Before the news, the two had a good bond which was admired by many of their fans and followers.

Following this incident, some online users accused Mercy Johnson of being a bad friend who pretends to be a good person while people are present.

Others expressed the opinion that since the cause of each other's unfollowing is unknown, people shouldn't draw fast judgments by condemning the mother of four and using hateful language.

See comments here:

maryek6: "U see all those that wrote those comments are bunch of useless people , they are what we call Instagram noise makers , the said, 1st wife married and took in for another guy immediately mercy got married to prince , she no even waste time after mercy has given birth to four children they keep going back to past while the said 1st wife and mercy have moved to the present and thinking of the future. They useless one still dey the past dey live there. Yeye people"

zii_plus: "No kogi babe slander will be accepted"

oluwagirl_: "But is tru oo odianose get wife and children before mercy marry am then the man no get money that time na mercy dey chest all the bills but now when things don dey ok with the man he for don call e wife n children dey talk to them now he just abandon then focus on mercy , many pple don’t even know the man was married with 3 kids before mercy snatch the man away , well one thing I know is some Kogi pple too strong n wicked, they get bad bad jazz, and when someone dey pretend to be to nice for outside just know say the person heart dey very devilish"

lala2lit: "No matter wat you do in this world people must talk , let her pretend , pretend ur own Abeg let people live"

esthy.posh: "Make una go Court nah I no want noise here ooo"

the_amaka1: "Mercy is not a good hearted individual, she pretends for Africa, sbhe's good actor in real life.she'd be laughing with you and biting you at back."

