Mercy Johnson and husband celebrate 12th wedding anniversary

Nigerian actress, Mercy Johnson and her husband are celebrating their 12th wedding anniversary with heart-warming gestures.



The actress took to her Instagram page to share a series of stunning pictures capturing moments of their journey together. In her post, she expressed her overflowing joy, and highlighted the profound significance of their mutual commitment and enduring love.



She asserted that her husband is not only her life partner but also her go-to person for sharing gossip and even occasional quarrels.





Prince Odi, Mercy's husband, reciprocated her heartfelt sentiments by posting a touching message on his own social media account.His message conveyed an unwavering love that has stood the test of time stating that they are "forever inseparable" and professed his endless love for his wife.Prince Odi also shared a series of pictures showcasing their remarkable journey. The carousel started with a throwback picture from their traditional wedding, highlighting the beginnings of their love story. Subsequent images featured their beautiful family of six, all dressed in matching outfits with messages printed on their shirts.Their love story began in 2008 when they first met on a flight from France. Prince Odi revealed that he had initially asked for her number, which she declined. However, his persistence ultimately won her heart.The couple exchanged their vows on August 26, 2011, in a star-studded wedding ceremony held at Christ Embassy church. Over the years, their family has expanded with the arrival of three girls and a boy.