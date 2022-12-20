You are here: HomeEntertainment2022 12 20Article 1683479

Entertainment of Tuesday, 20 December 2022

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

Mentioning God's name during orgasm is a sin - Prophet Kumchacha

« Prev

Next »

Comments (0)

Listen to Article

Founder and leader of Heaven's Gate Ministries, Kumchacha Founder and leader of Heaven's Gate Ministries, Kumchacha

The founder and leader of Heaven's Gate Ministries, Prophet Nicholas Osei, popularly known as Kumchacha, has said that it is sinful to say Jesus' name while experiencing an orgasm.

In a peacefmonline.com report, the preacher expressed that God disapproves of individuals who engage in sexual activity while using His name in vain.

The preacher in support of his claim quoted Exodus 20:7, which states: "Thou shalt not take the name of the LORD thy God in vain; for the LORD will not hold him guiltless who taketh his name in vain."

He also added that Jesus doesn't physically do the deed for one to invoke His name during sex or climax when making love.

“You are not serious if you mention Jesus' name, the Holy Spirit's name during the process of getting your orgasm. It simply means you are not a serious person. You don’t mention Jesus' name in such duties, the bible says don’t mention His name in vain.

“Jesus is not the person sleeping with you. We don’t use God’s name in such a disrespectful manner. Jesus has nothing to do with having your orgasm,” he said.

The preacher was requested to apologize for upsetting sexually active people by Reverend George Lutterodt, who was in the room with him.

Counselor Lutterodt asserts that mentioning the name of God and Jesus while squeaking, grunting, shouting, or whimpering during the climax stage improves one's sexual performance.

“That lie preached by pastors and men of God is harming God's children which He blessed with sex. Jesus' name is used in everything including sex. There’s no restriction in using God’s name.

“How can you say that when somebody is enjoying sexual intercourse and mentions Jesus or God, they will go to hell for sinning against God, what is wrong with you?” he fumed.

ADA/BOG

Comments:
This article has no comments yet, be the first to comment

Newsleading news icon

The faces of all the General Secretaries of the NDC since 1992

From Hudu Yahaya to Fifi Kwetey: Here are all NDC's General Secretaries since 1992

Sportsleading sports icon

Salisu Mohammed (kneeling) was one of the new recruits ahead of Qatar 2022

2022 World Cup: Ghana's new recruits didn't make impact - BBC analysis

Businessleading business icon

Cedi notes

Cedi sells at GH¢10.00 at bureaus, BoG at GH¢8.00 as of December 20

Africaleading africa news icon

A Ugandan toddler miraculously survived after he was attacked by a hippopotamus

2-year-old Ugandan boy survives after hippo swallows him before spitting him out

Opinionsleading opinion icon

File Photo

Our tree, our lives: The importance of Green Ghana Day