Menaye Donkor's latest post leaves fans stunned

Entertainment of Tuesday, 18 April 2023

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

Menaye Donkor, the wife of well-known footballer Sulley Muntari, has appeared in images that had fans in complete awe.



Menaye, 42, has made a name for herself in the fashion business because of her impeccable sense of style and ability always to look put together and refined.



In a recently released video and photos shared on Instagram, Menaye donned a magnificent purple Kente pencil dress embellished with gemstones that fit perfectly on her body.



She completed the look with a neat ponytail and flawless makeup, further enhancing her gorgeous features.



She never fails to wow with her attire whenever she appears on social media, whether attending a high-profile event or just going about her daily duties.



She has a natural sense of how to dress to accentuate her figure, and she always looks great doing it.



She has become a highly sought-after model for several fashion labels because of her consistently imaginative and eye-catching photoshoots.















ADA/BB