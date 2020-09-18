Entertainment of Friday, 18 September 2020

Source: Zionfelix

Menaye Donkor confirms the birth of her second child with Sulley Muntari

Ghanaian footballer, Sulley Muntari with Manaye Donkor

Menaye Donkor, the wife of Ghanaian footballer, Sulley Muntari has confirmed the birth of their second child.



The couple kept the pregnancy from the public for reasons best known to them.



Menaye finally confirmed the birth of their new baby during a recent interview on GHOne Television.



Answering a question on why she kept mute about her pregnancy, the former beauty queen explained:



“I did not intentionally hide it. But I think this time around, I just wanted to enjoy my family. I wanted a peace of mind.



“Sometimes when you post the maternity pictures, there is that kind of pressure and I was not in the frame of mind for any of that.”



Already, Sulley Muntari and Menaye have a son. Congrats to them!



Watch the video below:





Send your news stories to and via WhatsApp on +233 55 2699 625.