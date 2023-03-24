'Men who don't rape indecently dressed women should be rewarded ' - Life coach

Entertainment of Friday, 24 March 2023

Source: mynigeria.com

Nigerian life coach, influencer, and writer, Solomon Buchi, has opined that men who do not take advantage of indecently dressed or drunk women should be rewarded.



The life coach stated that such men ought to be rewarded a whooping sum of 2 million naira because it is not easy to be a morally upright person these days.



Solomon in a now-deleted tweet wrote: "When a man doesn't rape an indecently dressed woman or a drunk woman, he should be rewarded with like 2M Naira. It's not easy to be a decent human being."



This post has stirred massive reactions amidst wild criticisms from individuals on social media.



Some individuals have labeled the man a 'rape apologist' adding that there should be no excuse whatsoever for rape.



Read some comments below:



lincoln_city_empire: "Everyone wants to write and post"



that_functional_artist: "I don't know the special wisdom people see in this guy that they follow him upandan"



nwamaama25: "Hello Ladies, please note that as a Man, the statement above does not represent me, my believes, nor my thought process. Please I honestly exclude myself from the men referred to above. I respect everyone and will never harm you either indecently dressed or drunk. Love you"



timipere03: "People wey get sense for this country no reach 10. SMH"



b.tyra: "So this guy that you all follow blindly is clearly saying that men should be rewarded for doing something that is morally right. This country is so dysfunctional that ppl think doing something like this should be considered a big deal. This guy is a rape apologist."



Check the post here:



