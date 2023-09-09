Men who don’t cheat release healthy sperms that make women glow – Afia Schwarzenegger claims

Entertainment of Saturday, 9 September 2023

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

Popular socialite, Afia Schwarzenegger, has advised women to leave their unfaithful men, adding that, it is one of the factors that cause severe acne problems.



There has been an unpopular belief that spermine, an antioxidant and anti-inflammatory agent found in sperm and cells throughout the human body can combat blemishes.



Although no evidence exists to confirm this, some women have resorted to ‘semen facials’ and having more sex to cure their cystic acne problems rather than seek medical care.



But Afia Schwarzenegger believes that not just any semen can cause the skin to glow.



According to her, this only applies to semen from faithful men.



Newly married Afia, wrote this as a caption while showing off her skin in an Instagram post.



“Men who don't cheat release healthy sperms that make a woman glow. Fact!!!! All I'm saying is Pimples bebree nu nyinaa fri Bra nu... Leave that idiot.”



Meanwhile, there is no scientific evidence to support the use of semen as a treatment for acne.



Dermatologists have noted that while semen contains protein, zinc, magnesium, prostaglandins, and fructose, these ingredients are in very minimal quantities to be of any real benefit.



The experts have, however, cautioned individuals who apply semen on their faces or swallow them, adding that it could inadvertently expose them to infections.





EB/NOQ