Entertainment of Thursday, 17 September 2020

Source: GH Base

Men of God love sex – Counselor Charlotte Oduro reveals

Counselor Charlotte Oduro

Relationship coach, Counselor Charlotte Oduro has made a very interesting revelation about pastors.



Most at times pastors are deemed holy and therefore are assumed to be less interested in sexual engagements even in marriage.



According to Counselor Charlotte Oduro, we may be thinking and imagining wrongly because they may be one of the the people who love ‘sex the most.



In a discussion on Okay FM, the Counselor stated that pastors are people who like sex the most as she went ahead to validate her claims.



"When we talk about people who love sex, it is men of God. I kid you not. After their ministration that is when they are very sexy, I am telling you the truth, I wont lie to you. Wives of pastors would testify, that every pastor after their ministration want to make love..." Counselor Oduro said



Watch video below:





Disclaimer GhanaWeb is not responsible for the reportage or opinions of contributors published on the website. Read our disclaimer.

Send your news stories to and via WhatsApp on +233 55 2699 625.