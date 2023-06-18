Men need peace of mind in relationships - Kwabena Kwabena praises Dr. Louisa, Tracey for being supportive spouses

Entertainment of Sunday, 18 June 2023

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

Highlife musician Kwabena Kwabena strongly believes that for a man to function effectively, all he needs from a woman is peace of mind.



However, he claimed that many women tend to give their partners troubles, leaving the men with no choice but to abandon them, even if they have children together.



Kwabena Kwabena expressed these views during an interview on Hitz FM, discussing Father's Day, which falls on June 18, 2023.



He took the opportunity to commend Dr. Louisa Satekla, the wife of Dancehall artiste Stonebwoy, and Tracey Sarkodie, the wife of rapper Sarkodie, for providing their husbands with the necessary peace of mind to thrive.



"I want to express my gratitude to Dr. Louisa and Tracey for giving Stonebwoy and Sarkodie the peace of mind to function effectively. These two women are the reasons why Stonebwoy and Sarkodie are doing so well," he stated.



Kwabena Kwabena also advised women to refrain from poisoning their children's minds with negative thoughts about their fathers when they face issues in their relationships.



"Often, it is women who say all sorts of things to their children when the relationship with their partners takes a downturn. I am a living testament to such a situation. I never got along with my dad until I was an adult, but now I understand him.



“I didn't know he was this amazing until I grew up, probably because of the negative things I heard about him when I was younger.



“We can now sit together, share a glass of wine, and have a good conversation. But that never happened when I was young. It's time for women to stop doing that to their children and men as well," he added.



ADA/FNOQ