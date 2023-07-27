You are here: HomeEntertainment2023 07 27Article 1813046

LifeStyle of Thursday, 27 July 2023

Disclaimer

Source: mynigeria.com

Men do these 5 things for the women they love

« Prev

Next »

Comments (0)

Listen to Article

File photo of a happy couple File photo of a happy couple

You can be in a relationship with a man who is either weak or strong.

When you date someone who is emotionally weak and unstable, your relationship tends to suffer until he works on aspects of his character and elevates his mindset to accommodate the whole of you and the dimensions you come in.

With strong men, however, that is what you get from the get-go. They are not insecure or unnecessarily protective or insanely jealous or anything of the sort.

To know more of the traits of a weak man, see our article here and below for the top five signs you'll see in a man who is strong in all senses of the word.

Responsible

For you and all that he cares about. He bears responsibility for his actions, puts effort into taking care of your emotional, physical and financial needs within the limit of reason and rationality.

Secure

He is strong to let you maintain the things you've always enjoyed doing even before you met him. He does not disrespect your friends in order to hoard you to himself.

He places priority on mutual respect as opposed to seeking baseless submission.

He allows you be, and lets you do things that make you happy.

Emotionally stable

He does not repress feelings and communicates them in reasonable manners. He does not gaslight, does not leave room for resentment as much as he reasonably can.

He is a rock who allows himself to feel as much as he is emotionally available for you when you need it most. He is not clueless about you, neither does he have no direction of his own.

Selfless sex

He puts your satisfaction ahead of yours and ensures that you orgasm at all times. He finds out what you like and does them the way you want them to be done.

Does not abuse you

Not emotionally and certainly not physically no matter how crazy things get.

Comments:
This article has no comments yet, be the first to comment

Newsleading news icon

Former President John Dramani Mahama and Vice President Dr Mahamudu Bawumia

Your face has never been on a ballot paper – Mahama blasts Bawumia over ‘I’ve beaten him twice' comment

Sportsleading sports icon

Razan Ayew plays for a club in the UK

The next Abedi Pele? Watch the incredible football skills of Jordan Ayew's 9-year-old son

Businessleading business icon

Sam Nartey George, MP for Ningo Prampram

I have no intention to apologise, qualified or not - Sam George fires at GREDA

Africaleading africa news icon

The contingent that announced the coup on RTN

Coup in Niger confirmed as soldiers announce ouster of president on state TV

Opinionsleading opinion icon

A file photo

Ashura - The Day Imam Hussain (a. s.) and some of his companions were brutally massacred