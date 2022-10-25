Men disrepectfully fondle my buttocks publicly - Mercy Little

Entertainment of Tuesday, 25 October 2022

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

Heavily endowed Ghanaian actress, Mercy Little, has described the embarrassment she faces for having a big backside when she goes out.



Speaking on Accra FM, she disclosed that she sometimes finds men fondling her buttocks because they don’t believe they are real.



“Sometimes it is tough though, because I can sometimes walk in town and someone will come and press my buttocks, excuse my language, and I don't know him from anywhere.



“Some people come to check my buttocks to make sure it is real flesh or not, and they will ask me ‘Eii madam so that’s your skin’ and I will answer ‘ Oh yes’,” she said.



She added that although this happens quite often, she habitually finds these men to be disrespectful and slaps most of them when they indiscriminately touch her buttocks.



“I don't know them from anywhere. I slap people and all for that. Because sometimes, if you walk with someone who is respected and someone does that, you will be embarrassed.



“I slap people all the time for fondling my buttocks, and some of them fondle both buttocks to make sure it's real and will say,‘so they are real’,” she added.



According to Little, people don't believe her buttocks are real, with the notion that she has enhanced them to look the way they do.



“People don't believe my buttocks are real, they think I have enhanced them. If I do then how will I go to Ghana? Unless they push me in a metal steel wagon (trug),” she disclosed.



Expressing the struggles she deals with day in and out, Little also gave tips on how plus-size women could work on themselves and still look attractive.



“When you are fat, it depends on how you carry yourself. Just because you are big, doesn't mean you should let yourself go, No! Learn to hold yourself together. At least when I am out I am okay,” she advised.







