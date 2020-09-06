LifeStyle of Sunday, 6 September 2020

Men are moved by what they see – William Diego Parker-Benin

play videoWilliam Diego Parker-Benin, Media Personality

A guest on Ghanaweb TV’s Moans and Cuddles show, William Diego Parker-Benin says most men are moved by what they see and as such physical attraction is very important.



William was making a contribution to the discussion 'Turn Ons, in a relationship, how important is physical attraction' on the 11th episode of the show.



According to William, the force of attraction is very important to men, because it is what they see that makes it easier for them to make a move.



“For me the force of attraction is very important, it is what I see that I want to go for and of course it is a basic thing that men are moved by what they see….the physic should endear me to the person, if I don’t like, I won’t move…”, he said.



He advised women to be innovative and keep their sexiness even when they begin to have children, since keeping themselves sexy and attractive is a major turn on for most men.



The conversation on whether or not physical attraction was important in a relationship was up for discussion.



