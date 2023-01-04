Men are born womanizers - Lekzy De Comic

Entertainment of Wednesday, 4 January 2023

Source: www.etvghana.com

Ghanaian comedian, Lekzy De Comic, has emphatically stated men are born womanizers.



According to him, most men discover this at a point in their lives, and appealed to women to accept this nature of men.



“Some men are natural womanizers and cannot be stopped no matter what. They are who they are and that is it,” he told Akua Sika on the Happy Evening Drive.



The comedian who argues every man has the spirit of womanizing noted that men who gain wealth at an early stage in life indulge in womanizing, and finally settle down at a point in their lives, remaining faithful to their wives.



“Some men may not achieve the success they desire early in life and get married. But after they achieve the success and wealth, they then want to enjoy life and go on chasing after other women aside their wives.”



She revealed some women have accepted this assertion and go on to protect their marriages by ensuring their husbands have safe sex outside the home. “Some women know men are natural womanizers and give their husbands condoms when traveling.”



For Lekzy, if many women know this, it will help and save them.