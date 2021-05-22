Meet the white Canandian who speaks Ga flunetly

Entertainment of Saturday, 22 May 2021

Source: SammyKay Media

Language is not a genetic gift, it is a social gift, and indeed the ability to learn different languages enables you to get a new soul, this expression is something Canadian born Edna has been able to perfect to the admiration of many.



In an interactive conversation with Sammy Kay on the Go online show, Edna defies the odds and spoke fluent Ga in explaining all her answers to the questions been posed by the host.



According to “White Canadian Ga lady,” she has been speaking Ga since childhood with her mother who happens to be a Ghanaian and this was encouraged by her Canadian dad.



She explained that despite living most of her life in Canada and coming to Ghana once awhile she has been able to learn the Ga language through the help of her mum.



Edna revealed that it is not normal to see a Canadian speak fluent ‘Ga’ as she does hence people get surprised when she does.



Speaking on a wide range of issues from the adverse effect of COVID-19, jobs, living conditions, cultural differences and others all in the Ga dialect, she stated that based on her experiences, it is easy to stay here in Ghana than travel overseas to seek for greener pastures.



