Meet the two Grammy award-winning Ghanaian music producers

Entertainment of Tuesday, 6 February 2024
Source: www.ghanaweb.com
Ghanaian artistes might have not yet attained the trajectory of bringing home the much-converted Grammy awards, but there are some of its music executives actively working behind the scenes and sweeping those awards with their works.
Two renowned Ghanaian music producers, who haven’t really gained as much popularity as the artistes have gained this level of global recognition through their incredible works.
Interestingly, many people do not know that they are the creatives behind these Grammy Award-winning sounds, the buzzing records!
Let’s take a look at them
Samuel Awuku (Sammy Soso)
If there’s any consolation for Ghanaians who felt the country missed out at this year’s Grammy’s, Sammy Soso, is the country’s new Grammy Award-winning music producer.
Sammy Soso, a British Ghanaian record producer, has been roped into the music conversation after ‘Water’, a song he produced for South African artiste, Tyla, won the ‘Best African Music Performance award’ at the just-ended Grammys.
Before this, he worked on Wizkid’s two giant albums, ‘Made in Lagos’ and ‘More Love', Less Ego’.
He has also worked with the likes of Omah Lay, Young T & Bugsey, among others.
Sammy's latest work with Tyla, is ‘Truth or Dare’, on her debut self-titled EP.