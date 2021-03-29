Meet the proverbial Ghanaian rapper Onyansapow Bowaanopow

Music of Monday, 29 March 2021

Source: museafrica.com

Inspired by personal experiences, William Kodwo Sessi using the stage name Onyansapow Bowaanopow aims to capture the heart of the world with ‘Good Messages’.



A product of Ghana’s second-oldest Senior High School, Adisadel College, the lyricist earned his name Onyansapow because of his proverbial lyrics.



He took to music as the avenue to cushion him, as he faced struggles while at the tertiary level.



Onyansapow Bowaanopow recently released ‘Nothing Last Forever’; a single with a video on the way.



He is currently based outside of Ghana but Muse caught up with him to have a more in-depth conversation about his music, life, and yes! Meaning of his name.



Who is Onyansapow Bowaanopow?



I am a hardworking, easy-going gentleman. I strongly believe in “you reap what you sow.” I appreciate my life and try very hard to get the best out of it. I was born in Accra but lived almost all my life in Takoradi. My legal given name is William Sessi.



Why the name Onyansapow Bowaanopow?



Back in college, when I used to perform, friends and fans called me nyansapow because of the proverbial lyrics I always incorporated into my songs/rap. When I was ready to make music professionally, the name nyansapow was used for many different products on the market. To avoid anything interfering with my identity, I chose the name Onyansapow Bowaanopow.



Onyansapow is the wisdom forest.



Bowaanopow is to let you know you are in the wisdom forest, so keep quiet and listen.



How did music start for you?



I loved music from childhood. I grew up singing songs from Pozo Hayes, Charles Amoah, and the likes. Although I never considered myself making music, I found myself writing many poems in high school (Adisadel College). At T-Poly (Takoradi Polytechnic), life was tough; I had to do something extra to survive. That was when my poetry turned into rap.



How will you describe your sound?



Good vibe. It’s not just a song. It’s a message.



Who or what has been your inspiration?



The changes in life inspire me a lot. Every single moment in life comes with a different story and that inspires me a lot.



What have been your hurdles in the music?



The suitable medium to express myself. Thank God for social media. We can now brighten corners without being physically present.



What inspired your song Nothing Last Forever?



My personal experience in life. We should have bigger expectations for ourselves regardless of where we are coming from, what we are going through, and how society judges us because Nothing Last Forever.



What should fans look out for in 2021?



Good tunes. Good vibes and Good messages.