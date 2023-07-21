Meet the new host of Moans & Cuddles, Patricia Rockson Hammond

Entertainment of Friday, 21 July 2023

GhanaWeb TV’s dating and relationship talk show which delves into all issues associated with love, sex and lifestyle, Moans & Cuddles has a new host.



After a long break, the show returns to your screens with Patricia Rockson Hammond.



Patricia Rockson Hammond is a presenter and producer with over a decade’s experience working with multi-media companies across Ghana.



As a media personality whose media career started at Eagle FM in Cape Coast in 2006, Patricia Hammond has garnered immense experience in various roles from reporter to the producer of shows with great viewership ratings.



Patricia has a deep desire to inform and educate the public about important issues, events, and developments. She also sees her role as a conduit for knowledge and strives to provide accurate, timely, and balanced information to empower individuals and promote a well-informed society.



Patricia Hammond holds a Bachelor of Science Degree in Business Administration from one of the nation’s universities and is married with a child.



As the new host of Moans & Cuddles, she promises to continue giving viewers the great content the show always provides.



Moans & Cuddles airs on GhanaWeb TV on Thursdays across all GhanaWeb’s platforms; YouTube, Facebook and ghanaweb.com.



GhanaWeb TV is an advertising-based video on demand (AVOD) and streaming television on Ghana’s most popular website distributing video content such as news and programmes to millions of people over the internet.



With 5 million views a month, GhanaWeb TV offers 24-hour innovative, relevant, authentic and compelling content on GhanaWeb’s digital channels which can be watched on any device, anytime and anywhere.











