Meet the members of Bawumia's manifesto committee for Tourism, Arts and Culture

NPP flagbearer for the 2024 general elections, Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia, has appointed a 16-member manifesto committee for Tourism, Arts and Culture ahead of the 2024 general elections.



The flagbearer's camp announced the committee in a press release on Thursday, February 22, 2024.



The committee, which is chaired by the Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of the National Film Authority, Juliet Yaa Asantewaa Asante, comprises prominent personalities from the creative industry, academia, media, and government.



Outspoken musician Okyeame Kwame, actor Prince David Osei and entrepreneurs Claudia Lumor and KOKA are part of the committee.



According to the release, the committee is expected to come up with ideas and policies that would enhance the development and growth of the tourism and creative sectors and attract the general public's votes for Dr. Bawumia and the New Patriotic Party (NPP) in the upcoming elections.



The members include:



Mr Akwasi Agyeman: CEO of the Ghana Tourism Authority, GIBA President, and Global Media Alliance's founding partner.



Okyeame Kwame: Hiplife musician known for diverse views and was recently criticised in 2023 for a pro-government stance.



Prince David Osei: Actor, model, producer, NPP supporter, vocal about industry neglect.



Catherine Afeku: A former Minister of Tourism, Arts, and Culture. She is currently a Minister of State at the Office of Senior Minister.



Claudia Lumor: Founder of Kollage Media, UN Ambassador, Ghana Tourism Ambassador, failed NPP parliamentary aspirant.



Dr. Ama Boafo-Arthur: A faculty member and coordinator at the Department of Distance Education with a background in sociology and development studies.



Prof. Issahaku Adam: Professor of Tourism Management, specialises in accessible tourism, inclusive leisure, tourist behaviour and experience, sustainable tourism, and gendered entrepreneurial pathways in tourism.



Radia Adama Saani: Founder and CEO of Moontouch Travel Ltd. and the country representative of the African Association of Women in Tourism & Hospitality (AAWTH).



Nana Yaw Manteaw: Founder of Campaign City and AutobrandGhana, Executive Assistant at Office of the President.



Yaa Pokua Baiden: Deputy CEO of the National Health Insurance Authority (NHIA).



Kwaku Osei Korankye Aseidu: Founder and CEO of KOKA Entertainment, event organiser, and an entertainment critic.



Eric Owusu Akreso: CEO of Smart Synergies, a technology and business services consulting firm.



The others are Festus Frimpong Gyebi and Dr Ackah Kwame Nyamekye.



Tourism Minister-designate Andrew Agyapa Mercer is an advisor to the committee.



