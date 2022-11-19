Meet the girlfriends/wives of Black Stars players who are in Qatar for World Cup

Entertainment of Saturday, 19 November 2022

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

The Black Stars have arrived in Qatar as part of the 32 countries that will be competing for the 22nd edition of the World Cup trophy.



Ghana arrived in Qatar on the back of a 2-0 impressive win over Switzerland in the Pre-World Cup friendly game on Thursday, November 17, 2022, in Abu Dhabi.



26 players of the 55 who were initially announced as the provisional squad for Ghana's World Cup campaign are currently in Qatar.



Today we put the spotlight on all 26 players and look at their relationship life to know which of them are in romantic relationships. Whether married or dating and those who are single.



Inaki Williams - Patricia Morales (Girlfriend)



Inaki Williams is dating Patricia Morales and according to multiple reports in Spain, the pair have been together for the past five years.



Unlike most of his peers in football whose love lives have been projected in the media space, Inaki Williams and his girlfriend were living under the radar until he granted an interview that he was having sex seven times a week during the lockdown.



