Meet the girlfriends/wives of Black Stars players who are in Qatar for World Cup

A photo of some wives, girlfriends of Black Stars players
The Black Stars have arrived in Qatar as part of the 32 countries that will be competing for the 22nd edition of the World Cup trophy.
Denis Odoi - Kathleen Thijs (Wife)
Ghana arrived in Qatar on the back of a 2-0 impressive win over Switzerland in the Pre-World Cup friendly game on Thursday, November 17, 2022, in Abu Dhabi.
26 players of the 55 who were initially announced as the provisional squad for Ghana's World Cup campaign are currently in Qatar.
Today we put the spotlight on all 26 players and look at their relationship life to know which of them are in romantic relationships. Whether married or dating and those who are single.
Inaki Williams - Patricia Morales (Girlfriend)
Inaki Williams is dating Patricia Morales and according to multiple reports in Spain, the pair have been together for the past five years.
Unlike most of his peers in football whose love lives have been projected in the media space, Inaki Williams and his girlfriend were living under the radar until he granted an interview that he was having sex seven times a week during the lockdown.
The Club Brugge defender is married to his long-time girlfriend, Kathleen Thijs. Dennis married, Kathleen Thijs in June 2017 after dating for years.
Joseph Aidoo - Barbara (Wife)
The Celta Vigo defender is married to Barabara. They welcome their first child, a daughter in 2019 and they named her Janai Arabena.
Baba Rahman - Selma (Wife)
In May 2016, Rahman married his longtime childhood girlfriend, Selma, in their hometown of Tamale in northern Ghana.
Daniel Amartey - Naa Shika Addy (Wife)
Leicester City defender, Daniel Amartey is married to a Ghanaian lady called, Naa Shika Addy.
Both from the GA community, Naa Shika Addy and Daniel Amartey have been together for close to a decade but got married in 2016, the year the former Copenhagen defender joined Leicester City.
Alexander Djiku - Heley (Wife)
Heley is the wife of Alexander Djiku who made his debut for Ghana under the reign of CK Akonnor and has been a constant figure at the back for the Black Stars
since.
Heley and Alexander Djiku have been blessed with two kids Wesley and Elyana Djiku.
Andre Ayew - Yvonne Ayew (Wife)
The Black Stars
captain is married to Yvonne and they have been blessed with two adorable daughters.
Details about Yvonne Ayew's background or her profession remain a mystery.
Jordan Ayew - Denise Acquah (Wife)
Jordan Ayew is married to Denise Acquah and they have been blessed with two children.
The son of Jordan Ayew and Denise Acquah is called Razan Ayew while their daughter is called Kiki.
Osman Bukari - Habiba (Girlfriend)
Osman Bukari is not single with reference to his relationship status. His girlfriend's name is Habiba.
Bukari after joining Gent in 2021 said that he misses his girlfriend because he was lonely in Belgium.
Thomas Partey
The name of the wife or girlfriend of the Arsenal midfielder is currently not known as the player is yet to officially mention her name.
However, Thomas Partey in an interview with Nana Aba Anamoah confirmed that he has a wife and even converted to Islam because of her.
Below are the players who are presumed to be single because they are set to disclose their relationship status:
Lawrence Ati Zigi
Danlad Ibrahim
Nurudeen Abdul Manaf
Tariq Lamptey
Mohammed Salisu
Gideon Mensah
Alidu Seidu
Elisha Owusu
Daniel-Kofi Kyereh
Mohammed Kudus
Salis Abdul Samed
Abdul Issahaku
Kamaldeen Sulemana
Antoine Semenyo
Daniel Afriyie Barnieh
Kamal Sowah