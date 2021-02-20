Entertainment of Saturday, 20 February 2021

Source: svtvafrica.com

Meet the female musician who claims to be a hermaphrodite

play videoAfrobeat artiste, Labena with DJ Nyaami

Afrobeat artiste, Lawrencia Abena Lamptey known professionally as Labena has made a startling revelation about her genitals.



Speaking with DJ Nyaami on SVTV Africa, Labena disclosed that she has a penis and a vagina but doesn't have any intention of surgery.



”I don't feel shy about it and there is no reason to lie either. I was born with it so it's part of who I am. All the six guys I dated were not shocked by that. Maybe when I get married and he wants me to get it off then I will,” she stated.



In response to whether or not she has had sexual relations with a female, Labena indicated that "I don't remember it happening. Maybe I was drunk don't recall."



Even as hermaphroditism exists, it is unusual or not common. Labena would be the first Ghanaian musician to openly disclose such information.



Labena is an afrobeat and dancehall artiste with two songs released presently. Her first single was released in 2020 and it features hiplife artiste Nii Funny.



Kindly check out the full interview;







