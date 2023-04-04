Meet the evangelist who earns almost N1billion from YouTube

Entertainment of Tuesday, 4 April 2023

Source: mynigeria.com

A Nigerian preacher, Pastor Jerry Uchechukwu Eze, has found fame and fortune from leading prayers on YouTube.



His prayer videos, which are watched and followed by over a million viewers on the platform, have earned him a reputation as one of the highest-earning YouTube creators in Nigeria.



Data from his YouTube channel shows that Eze has amassed a whopping 1,300,000 subscribers.



He is a household name among digital-savvy and prayer-seeking Nigerians and others in and outside the country.



He earns millions of naira daily from views, chats, and comments on his YouTube videos posted on his channel.



Eze has earned close to 30 million views on his channel in the last seven days, averaging 71,500 views daily.



He has made over 1,000 live streams on his channel, which gets his subscribers hooked, and he sometimes conducts overnight services. Talk about the digital church.



Eze, a graduate of International Relations from Abia State University, is well-known among Christians in Nigeria who follow his prayer channel keenly.



However, they probably do not know he is a multi-millionaire courtesy of their views on his channel.



Pastor Eze creates an average of 1,500 videos weekly which is the honeypot for his subscribers.



One of his videos has been viewed over 200,000 times, had 6,000 reactions, and grossed nearly N2 million in revenue.



The father of two is from Bende in Abia State and holds a bachelor’s degree in International Relations from Abia State University and a postgraduate certificate in Business Administration from Enugu State University of Technology (ESUT) He was a communications specialist on a World Bank project on HIV/AIDS and United Nations Population Fund (UNFPA).



Eze is smiling at the bank with millions in his kitty for people saying yes to his prayers.