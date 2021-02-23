Entertainment of Tuesday, 23 February 2021

Source: Zionfelix

Meet the actor who is behind Funny Face, baby mama and kids reunion

Funny Face with Kwaku Manu, Baby Mama and kids

Not long ago, zionfelix.net shared with our lovely readers some exclusive photos of the moment comic actor Funny Face reunited with his baby mama, Ama Venessa.



In those exclusive photos, the award-winning actor was captured smiling heartily as he finally got the opportunity to see his twins and the newborn child after months of fighting on social media to have this opportunity.



Just moments after the photos got social media folks reacting happily, we have gathered that actor cum Youtuber, Kwaku Manu made this possible.



From what we know so far, Kwaku Manu made this possible after he publicly vowed in one of his social media posts that he was going to get Funny Face and his baby mama back together because he didn’t like the things the actor was going through.



