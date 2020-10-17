Meet the Ghanaian creative behind the beautiful murals celebrating historic women

Entertainment of Saturday, 17 October 2020
Digital Artist, Photographer, and Activist are some of the few words that describe Ghanaian artist, Josephine Ngminvielu Kuuire.
However, the list of nouns keeps growing by the day as she explores the boundaries of her artistry.
The C.E.O of Mumble Photography is part of a creative team of artists redecorating the concrete walls of the capital city with giant murals under the Creative Arts Council’s ‘Art For All: Phase II’.
A celebrated digital artist who is famed for her viral digital manipulations and portraits that has sparked conversations about rape, feminism and gender, Josephine was a co-creator and digitally designed the paintings.
“This work is very special – celebrating some of the women who contributed immensely in the history of Ghana. Very happy to have co-created and digitally designed this work with the @AfuabeGh collective for the @cacghana. 60% complete. Tetteh Quarshie Interchange,” she tweeted.
