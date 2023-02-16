Meet the Ghana Music Awards topmost titleholders from 2000

Entertainment of Thursday, 16 February 2023

The Ghana Music Music Awards since its inception in 2000 has witnessed twenty-two (22) deserving musicians grabbing the topmost award.



Earning the bragging right as the best-performing artiste under the year in review does not come easy as other nominees at the end of the day complain of being robbed.



The Music Awards organized by CharterHouse in partnership with the Musician Union of Ghana (MUSICA) witnessed music group, Highlife legend, Daddy Lumba winning the first-ever topmost award in 2000.



Highlife singer, Kojo Antwi, rapper Sarkodie and music group VIP made up of Zeal, Lazzy and Prodigal are the only Ghanaian artistes to have won the highest title twice.



Also, Dancehall musician, Ebony Reign was the first-ever female to have won the 'Artiste of the Year' after her demise in 2018.



Joe Mettle and Diana Hamilton are the only gospel musicians to have earned the bragging rights as 'Artistes of the Year' in 2017 and 2021 respectively.



Check out the list of winners below:







1. 2000-Daddy Lumba









2. 2001-Kojo Antwi









3. 2002-Lord Kenya









4. 2003-Kojo Antwi









5. 2004-VIP









6. 2005-Obour









7. 2006-Ofori Amponsah









8. 2007-Samini









9. 2008-Kwaw Kese









10. 2009-Okyeame Kwame









11. 2010-Sarkodie









12. 2011-VIP









13. 2012-Sarkodie









14. 2013-R2Bees









15. 2014-Shatta Wale









16. 2015-Stonebwoy









17. 2016-EL









18. 2017-Joe Mettle









19. 2018-Ebony









20. 2019 – Annulled





21. 2020 – Kuami Eugene









22. 2021- Diana Hamilton









23. 2022- KiDi

















