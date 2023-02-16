You are here: HomeEntertainment2023 02 16Article 1715246

Entertainment of Thursday, 16 February 2023

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

Meet the Ghana Music Awards 'Artiste of the Year' titleholders from 1999

The Ghana Music Music Awards since its inception in 1999 has witnessed twenty-three (23) deserving musicians grabbing the coveted 'Artiste of the Year title.

Earning the bragging right as the best-performing artiste under the year in review does not come easy as other nominees at the end of the day complain of being robbed.

The Vodafone Music Awards (VGMA) organized by CharterHouse in partnership with the Musician Union of Ghana (MUSICA) witnessed music group, Akyeame, consisting of Okyeame Kwame and Quofi Okyeame winning the first-ever 'Artiste of the Year' award in 1999.

Rapper Sarkodie and music group VIP made up of Zeal, Lazzy and Prodigal are the only Ghanaian artistes to have won the highest title twice.

Also, Dancehall musician, Ebony Reign was the first-ever female to have won the 'Artiste of the Year' after her demise in 2018.

Joe Mettle and Diana Hamilton are the only gospel musicians to have earned the bragging rights as 'Artistes of the Year' in 2017 and 2021 respectively.

Check out the list of winners below:



1. 1999-Akyeame




2. 2000-Daddy Lumba




3. 2001-Kojo Antwi




4. 2002-Lord Kenya




5. 2003-Kontihene




6. 2004-VIP




7. 2005-Obour




8. 2006-Ofori Amponsah




9. 2007-Samini




10. 2008-Kwaw Kese




11. 2009-Okyeame Kwame




12. 2010-Sarkodie




13. 2011-VIP




14. 2012-Sarkodie




15. 2013-R2Bees




16. 2014-Shatta Wale




17. 2015-Stonebwoy




18. 2016-EL




19. 2017-Joe Mettle




20. 2018-Ebony




21. 2019 – Annulled


22. 2020 – Kuami Eugene




23. 2021- Diana Hamilton




24. 2022- KiDi











