Meet new fascinating Ghanaian comedian and actor, AndyPlus

Comedian AndyPlus entertains his followers with his short films

Meet fascinating comedian and actor, Godfred Arthur, whose showbiz name is AndyPlus.



A promising actor who is determined to attract comedy lovers with his exceptional short skits and films to promote the Ghanaian comedy industry.



Godfred Arthur believes that Ghana is blessed with talented comedians and actors.



"It's just a matter of Ghanaians doing well to support our own to push the Ghana comedy and films," he averred in communication with YouTuber Skbeatz Records.



As enthused and passionate as he is, AndyPlus is willing to prove his mettle with his new comedy films he has begun on his YouTube Channel.



His films he says, are meant to entertain, inform, educate as well as put smiles on the faces of his followers.





With the assistance of fast-rising publicist and YouTuber, Skbeatz Records, AndyPlus has been able to produce about twenty-four and more short films on his channel.



Amongst these short films are with the titles, 'Travelling to Social Media', 'Sweet banana', 'Where is Akufo Addo", "Hotel WAHALA", 'English to Chinese', 'Abortion Specialist', "MTN Mobile Money Wahala' and many more, all on YouTube.







