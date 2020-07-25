Entertainment of Saturday, 25 July 2020

Meet Waris, Ghana's fast rising Comedian

Comedian Waris

Comedian, Abdul Waris (Comedian Waris) was born on 31st July 1992, in Abuabu, Ashanti Region. Beginning his career as a comedian, he has gained recognition as the best amongst other emerging comedians in Ghana.



His character and style, popular and controversial at the same time, have inspired praise from his fans, and sharp rebukes from his critics. He has been acknowledged as the best content creator and creative director in Ghana.



Abdul Waris Umaru was born on July 31, 1992 in a small village named Abuabu in Ashante Region, Ghana, the first son among two brothers. Waris grew up in a non-wealthy family and neighborhood. At the age of 9 years in the year 2001, his father passed away and was in that regard taken care of by his mother.



Comedian Waris started pre-school in Kumasi where he lived and later relocated to start his primary and Junior High School (J.H.S) in Accra; Kaneshie Kingsway 3 cluster of schools.



He completed his basic education level in the year 2008 and made his way into the Senior High School level, Odorgonno Senior High School and pursued Agricultural Science as a course. He completed the senior high school level in 2012 and continued to a media school at Top Media Group in the year 2015 as a radio and TV engineer and a presenter. After a year in the media school, Comedian Waris had the opportunity to work for some of the top FM radio and TV stations in Ghana; Rainbow Radio, Top FM, Coastal FM of Mankessim, Marcus FM and Channel 5 TV.



His Career began at the age of 18 years during his time in Odorgonno and took the journey of becoming an international comedy star in the year 2016, July, where he had the opportunity to perform on various platforms with well-known comedians. His first official performance was in the same year he began the journey of being an international comedy star; November 2016 at Comedy Express which was organized by DKB. He also performed on other big platforms such as the Laughline Comedy Show, Laugh Kitchen Comedy Show, Music Magic and Comedy which was live on ETV GH, April Fools Comedy Show, Madagascar Fifa Competition, Winneba University Comedy Night, Pentecost University Hall week Comedy and West Hill Mall.



He also got the opportunity to perform on several outstanding platforms such as Glo Lafta Fest, Funnybone Untamed Nigeria and the Easter Comedy Show. Not only as has he performed on these big platforms but also, he has performed on the same stage with other comedy gurus like DKB who was like a Comedy Godfather to him, KSM, Khemical, Jacinta, Comedy and AN OB. By tracking some of the successful shows and performances by Comedian Waris, he is the best content creator and creative director in the comedy industry. He as well has been acknowledged amongst the best ten comedians in Ghana.



In addition to him getting the opportunity to perform on big shows with other gurus in the comedy industry, he has also been interviewed by great personalities in the likes of Nii Kpahpo Thompson of GH One and Nana Gyampo of Asempa FM.



Comedy has never been easy but God`s grace, determination and the kind of passion he has for comedy is what has brought to him all his achievements. Putting back smiles on someone`s face, the joy of giving someone a memory and the joy of giving people a reason to live has been his roadmap to success. As a standup comic, he has made it clear through his outstanding art that comedy is the last true form of free speech.





