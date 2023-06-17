Meet Theresie Nhirakajumbo, the 123-year-old virgin woman looking for a partner

Entertainment of Saturday, 17 June 2023

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

Theresie Nhirakajumba is an old woman who has been able to keep her virginity for 123 years which she now regrets and wishes to find a partner before she departs from the world.



In a video shared on YouTube by Afrimax English, Theresie disclosed her reason for not being in the company of a man, blaming it on the culture of her village and her fear of men during her youthful days.



According to her, growing up, women were not allowed to mingle with the men in her village and it was also taboo for a woman to be found in the company of men.



“In all my life, I never had a husband. I am 123 years old. It is true that I am a virgin at my age. If I have had a husband, I would have some children but I don’t have any”, she said.



She further stated that she however never developed feelings for any man because of the fear she had for men, adding that she turned down all the proposals from men who wanted her hand in marriage.



She explained that she refused all those proposals because she felt she wasn’t ready for marriage and was waiting for the right time.



“I didn’t want to engage with men. I had a strong fear for men and that prevented me from any potential relationship throughout my youth. I would see men coming to my hometown but I never developed a love for someone”, she said.



She stated that when she realized she was ready for marriage, it was too late for her because she had already turned old which was making it difficult for men to find her attractive.



Theresie shared that, although she is old, she is still optimistic that she would find a good man and wouldn’t hesitate to accept any man who would propose to her.



“Of course, if I can find someone who is interested in me, I would not hesitate because there’s no woman who dislikes a caring man to comfort and care about her. If a man shows up, I would be ready to entertain the options. I know that my age is a big hindrance in a search for a man but I have refused to give up in a search for a good man who is willing to spend time with his time with me”, Theresie shared.



Watch the video below:







ED/OGB