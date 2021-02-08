Fashion of Monday, 8 February 2021

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

Meet Simona, Strongman’s daughter who is a fashion influencer

Daughter of rapper, Strongman, Simona Ama Ashia Osei

Simona Ama Ashia Osei, daughter of Ghanaian rapper, Strongman, is one of Ghana’s youngest fashion influencer.



Baby Simona as she is popularly called, has a huge following on Instagram. She has served as brand ambassador to a list of children’s brand where she has been spotted rocking their outfits on her official social media pages.



Her account which is being managed by her mother, Nana Ama Strong, has over fifty-three thousand active followers.



Despite many celebrities keeping their children out of the public's eye, this young kid is one that is already building her own fan base right on social media.



Age indeed is no barrier, as Baby Simona, has been serving Ghanaians whether young or old, with style inspiration.



Her sense of fashion has attracted several social media users as well as fashion brands to her Instagram page.



Below are some style inspirations from Simona Osei:





