Music of Friday, 8 January 2021

Source: Rebecca Edzie, Contributor

Meet QueenLet, one of the fastest growing gospel musicians in Ghana

Mrs Leticia Hars is known in showbiz as QueenLet

Germany-based Ghanaian gospel musician is working very hard to capture the attention of Ghanaian music lovers with her inspiring lyrics.



Mrs Leticia Hars also known as QueenLet who wants to become one of the pillars in the gospel music industry is working assiduously to place herself on the music chart as soon as possible.



Despite her busy schedule as a nurse in Germany, she is winning souls for Christ with her songs.



This has earned her massive following on social media with Facebook verifying her account in just six months.



QueenLet is currently promoting her two singles titles 'Dear Holy Spirit' and 'Anwawadwuma - marvellous God'.



Her hard work has earned her an endorsement from Esther smith and Rev. Dr. Mary Ghansah.