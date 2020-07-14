Entertainment of Tuesday, 14 July 2020

Source: Kwesi Omega, Contributor

Meet Onyansani - A fashion designer by day, a tertiary student by night

Onyansani, is a fashion designer chasing his dreams

Suleman Abdul Mumuni better known as Onyansani is a Ghanaian fashion entrepreneur by day and a student of the University of Ghana, Legon by night.



After a fourteen-year break, he returns to pursue his educational dream and joggling both well as he outdoors his long-awaited piece – The Royal Collection.



The Royal collection, which forms part of the numerous collections by the designer, is no match to his previous works as the release marks his tenth year in the fashion space and inspired by his community – the Zongo.



In an interview, the Joyce Ababio College Of Creativity and Design (Vogue Style) and Kofi Ansah trained asserted, "My new collection is inspired by my environment, the people, the love and the culture. I grew up and still live in the Zongo, and I want my people to have and feel a sense of originality, belonging, and confidence when they are adorned in this design."



“This is who we are. Our confidence is tired to self-believe, and wearing an outfit made by one of us is a way to communicate believe in our own, and by extension of ourselves. I pray everyone can come to terms with how I’m feeling now as a Zongo boy and a Muslim.” He ended.



The Royal collection, which comes in different colours, is a long outfit (jalbaab) mostly worn by Muslims but with a touch of authenticity in design. Touched by the master himself with the best finishing, it has luxurious embroidery designs and signs of African descent.



The Fabric doesn’t only look good on you but feels good on the body as there is a sense of freedom: It gently falls on your skin and makes room for easy movement and comfy.



The 33-year-old family man who branched into fashion after his fall off the educational ladder in 2006 when he was first admitted to the University Of Ghana is back at Legon after 14 years to pursue his tertiary education and concurrently running his fashion house with nine employees. Hence, a designer by day and a student by evening.







Onyansani has since worked with clients from all works of life; corporate heads, religious leaders, and celebrities. Revered fashion platforms and stages that have showcased his works span from the local to international scene; Mercedes Benz Africa Fashion Festival 2014, 2015, 2016,2017; Global Fashion Week 2019; African Fashion Week Dubai 2017; Rendezvous VIP Fashion Night 2016 Lome - Togo; Ecowas Fashion Week 2015 Cotonou - Benin; Fesma Fashion show 2015 Cotonou among others.









Disclaimer GhanaWeb is not responsible for the reportage or opinions of contributors published on the website. Read our disclaimer.

Send your news stories to and via WhatsApp on +233 55 2699 625.