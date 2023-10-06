Meet Olele Salvador: Ghana's heroic reporter who played a pivotal role in the success of #OccupyJulorbiHouse

Entertainment of Friday, 6 October 2023
Source: Olele Salvador
In the aftermath of the historic 3-day #OccupyJulorbiHouse protest that swept across Ghana in September 2023, one name emerges as a beacon of truth, awareness, and unwavering support for the country's youth: Olele Salvador.
Amid the monumental #OccupyJulorbiHouse protest, organized by Democracy Hub to demand economic justice, transparency, and government accountability, thousands of Ghanaians who either participated in or followed the protest have applauded his efforts.
The protest, rooted in the youth's frustrations, highlighted critical issues such as inadequate access to healthcare, financial mismanagement, corruption, dysfunctional transport systems, abuse of power, and more. The impact has since spread its tentacles to UK, Europe and the Americas where Ghanaian youth have also joined forces in staging their independent protests under the #OccupyJulorbiHouse umbrella.
Born Emmanuel Kwame Sarpong, the Ghanaian-based pop-culture journalist and TV Host known for his accurate and verifiable music and entertainment news in Ghana, became synonymous with dedicated and unbiased reporting during the demonstration.
In an era where impartial journalism often takes a back seat to partisan narratives, Olele Salvador rose as a crucial voice during this historic event, employing his Twitter platform to provide impartial coverage of the pivotal events as they unfolded.
@OleleSalvador, you did great with your reportage, sir ????????????. Very concise and comprehensive. I doff my hats for you ????— Afia_United❤️ (@efya_queenstar) September 24, 2023
????????????????????✊????: It’s Day 3, the climactic finale of the #OccupyJulorBiHouse demonstration, and the atmosphere here is electric.— Ölele | Deep Throat Sauce???????????????????? (@OleleSalvador) September 23, 2023
Slowly but surely, people are converging at the convention point, drawn by the powerful momentum of this movement.
As the sun breaks through the clouds, the… pic.twitter.com/a9ImJ3gl2v
????ATTN????????✊????: As the weather seems to be getting cold, we have a food & beverage van stationed atm for anybody looking to grab something hot whiles maintaining the morale. #OccupyJulorbiHouse https://t.co/mxByX1qi9B pic.twitter.com/ob2aCK7Qdh— Ölele | Deep Throat Sauce???????????????????? (@OleleSalvador) September 23, 2023
????????????????????✊????: A big thank you to these gallant & bold lawyers who joined forces with other young lawyers(not included in this photo) to represent the protesters at the various police stations.— Ölele | Deep Throat Sauce???????????????????? (@OleleSalvador) September 21, 2023
Apart from @MrRockson & Prince Ganaku, kindly tag the rest if you can identify them.… https://t.co/bL3iLyVMpy pic.twitter.com/e43t5Rq7ko
????????????????????????️: To every purpose on earth, God makes provision through men; angels who live amongst us. Angels because these guys came through in less than 7 hours to coordinate everything.— Ölele | Deep Throat Sauce???????????????????? (@OleleSalvador) September 24, 2023
In no particular order, these are your unsung heroes: @AbeikuLytle, @zogbaa, @Agbenoxevi_,… https://t.co/VmjpqbHwCL pic.twitter.com/ot3OQdQQju
????????????????????✊????: Benevolent persons(lawyers, creatives, & some notable X users) & a rep(@thefantegod) from @KiDiMusic, are going around to distribute food, water, drinks, snacks, etc. to the various protesters who have been detained in the various police stations captured in this X tree.… https://t.co/2S0u0phRdf— Ölele | Deep Throat Sauce???????????????????? (@OleleSalvador) September 21, 2023
I am Telling my Generation that this is the Kwame Nkrumah of my Time ???? pic.twitter.com/1vF3O10tpx— TWO TERTY (@TwoTerty_) September 24, 2023
This is an @OleleSalvador Appreciation Tweet! ????????????????????????????????????????— AJ Akuoko- Sarpong (@ajsarpong) September 24, 2023
You truly were outstanding the last few days!
You rallied us all, kept us informed and were a true leader on the Grounds!
Thank you for allowing us support.
Congratulations for a Job well done @OleleSalvador ???????????????? https://t.co/7oO49T6gRr pic.twitter.com/wTnzbhEfUk
‘@OleleSalvador your role in the dissemination of unbiased information during the #OccupyJulorbiHouse movement has been invaluable!— Stay By Plan - The Podcast (@staybyplanpod) September 29, 2023
Keep up the good work! ???? pic.twitter.com/MZz1WPjRMW
Standing ovation for Olele please ????????????????????????????????????????????????????????????????????????????????????????????????????????????????????????????????????????????????????????????????????????????????????????????????????????????????????????????????????????????????????????????????????????????????????????????????????????????????????????????????????????????????????????????????????????????????????????????????????????????????????????????????????????????????????????????????????????????????????????????????????????????????????????????????????????????????????????????????????????????????????????????????????????????????????????????????????????????????????????????????????????????????????????????????????????????????????????????????????????????????????????????????????????— Sim Simma (@Aku__Addy) September 24, 2023
????????????????????????️: The night couldn’t have ended any better after the last day of #OccupyJulorbiHouse. We hit the streets of the Accra - Tudu area, where the Accra Regional Headquarters of the @GhPoliceService is located to extend your helping hands of what was left to the less privileged.… https://t.co/wSkN2nVbQB pic.twitter.com/6ImCkLgwY6— Ölele | Deep Throat Sauce???????????????????? (@OleleSalvador) September 24, 2023