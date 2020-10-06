Meet Nana Ama, the backing vocalist who has worked with almost all top Ghanaian musicians

Music of Tuesday, 6 October 2020
Nana Ama Dadzie (popularly known as Nana Ama) is a Ghanaian award-winning background Vocalist, composer and entrepreneur who was born in Accra, Ghana (West Africa) on October 20 in the late 70's.
Her basic education started at Fimepp Saviour International School. She furthered her education at Winneba Secondary School and also attended Ghana Symphony Orchestra.
She began singing at a very tender age and was mentored by Nesbit Hanson Addy. Along the line, she took it as a profession. This was in 1999. She did radio jingles and voice-overs before becoming a full-time backup vocalist till date.
She started working with record producers like Zapp Mallet, Morris Babyface, Jay Q, Sami Helwani, Sarge, Hammer, Kaywa, and all the renowned sound engineers and record producers in the country.
She is currently a Public Relations Officer (P.R.O.) of Ghana Background Vocalists Association, GHABVA after being awarded for the first time by 7DS TV in 21 years for speaking and advocating for background vocalists to be recognised this year.
Below are her works; musicians, producers she's worked with:
Associated producers:
Charles Amoah (Ghana)
Kaywa (Ghana)
Zapp Mallet (Ghana)
Master Kraft(Nigeria)
Bodo Staiger (Germany)
Jay Q (Ghana)
Colter Harper (USA)
Morris Babyface (Ghana)
Hammer of The Last Two (Ghana)
Sugartone (Ghana)
Associated acts (Ghana):
Charles Amoah
Lord Kenya
Sidney
Obour
Blakk Rasta
Obofour Raphael
Nana Kwame Ampadu
Rocky Dawuni
Yaw Sarpong
Rev. Michael Osei Bonsu
Terry Bonchaka
Buk Bak
Noble Nketsiah
Obrafour
Sony Achiba
AB Crentsil
KK Kabobo
Edem
Tommy Wiredu/Frank Mensah
Samini
Adolf Tagoe
Shasha Marley
Associated acts (International):
Yaya Lele (Togo)
Yvonne Chaka Chaka(South Africa)
Miata Fahnbulleh (Liberia)
Luciano (Jamaica)
Flavour ( Nigeria)
Omawumi (Nigeria)
Samsung (Nigeria)
Stevie Wonder (USA)
Alidu Mohammed (Ghana)
Onyeka Onwenu(Nigeria)
Amb.Julie Ended(Cultural Ambassador and founder of Crusaders for peace, Liberia)
Events performed:
1. Rocky Dawuni 6th March Annual Show (2000-2010)
2. Stevie Wonder Live in Ghana (2004)
3. Luciano live in Ghana(2016)
4. International women Colloquium in Liberia (2009),and also part of the team song,performed by Ambassador Julie Ended and Nana Ama
5. Burger Highlife under the Goethe institute Ghana (2007-2009)
Contributions:
1. 2006 FIFA World Cup Ghana Black Stars song performed by Grace Ashie and Nana Ama
2. 2008 Barack Obama song Performed by Blakk Rasta and Nana Ama which ended up on CNN for couple of weeks during his campaign to become a president.
3. 2008 FIFA 08 Sound track (Wake up the town) song performed by Rocky Dawuni and Nana Ama.
4. A member of playing for change foundation as a music teacher at bizung school of music under the playing for change foundation in Ghana ,West Africa, Tamale.
5. Discovering and recording the late Terry Bonchacka in the late 2000 as her first artist before he got signed to Kaakyire Music Production.
Bands played:
Rex Omar & Nu Ashante band led by Rex Omar
The Herbarlist Band led by Blakk Rasta
Goodies Music International Band
Entrepreneurship:
Adez Liquid Soap
Some of the songs:
1. Noble Nketsiah - Yesu Do (Album)
2. Rev Michael Bonsu - Kasa Na Makoma
3. Lord Kenya - Medo ft. Nana Ama & Swazy B
4. Lord Kenya - Yessom Sika
5. Okomfour Kwaadee - Abro Ne Bayie
6. Okomfour Kwaadee - Ahwedee Abena
7. Tommy Wiredu - Woni Afe Woni (Completely Perfomed Solo)
8. Kofi Debrah - Apuskeleke ft. Samini (Odo Docta Album)
9. Naa Agyeman - Kwahu Bepo
10. Tommy Wiredu - Medo Mu Du
11. Terry Bonchaka - Powlele
12. Kojo Ashakan - Mensa Ato Bi So
13. Lucky Mensah - Agooji ft. Nana Ama
14. Agbeko - Wotome ft Paxi (written by Edem)
15. Yoggie Doggie - Woko Ye Atse
16. Swazy B - Fa Ma Me
17. Yoggie Doggie - Te Mase (Reggae)
18. Blakk Rasta -Barack Obama (Reggae)
19. Sidney - Wo Yonko ft. Nana Ama
20. Grace Ashy - Wo Nutso Yesu
21. Nana Quame - Awo De Me
22. Blackface x Nana Quame - Mr Otua
23. D Lawal - Girl Bi Adi Mawu
24. Kontihene - Madamfo Beko ft Nanaba Tee & Nana Ama
25. Nanaba Tee - Kwaadede
26. Charles Eloh - Kpoo Keke
27. Appiah Fordjour - Odo Kurom ft. Charly P
28. Akatakyie - Odo Esikyire
29. Akatakyie - Esi
30. Agya Bomofour - Wofre Me ft. Nana Ama & KK Fosu
31. Agya Bomofour & Alhaji K Frimpong - Hwehwe Mu
32. Tinny - Krokro No (ft. Okyeame Kwame)
33. Obour - Aburokyire
34. Obour - Atopa Jenjen ft . Morris , David & SK Blinkz
35. Buk Bak - Klu Blofo
36. Randy Nuunoo - Papa Blackman
37. T Blaze - Onyame Astampiso
38. T Blaze - Hyebre
39. Delarso - Saa Na Wotie
40. Daasebre Gyamenah - Wonti (Kwansema)
41. Okomofur Kwaadee - Kwaadee II
42. Rev. Michael Bonsu - Kodwooto
43. KK Kabobo ft. Opete - Onyame Ehu Wo (JQ Remix)
44. Fiifi Selah - Thanks & Praises (Reggae)
45. Naa Agyeman - Araba (Remix)
46. Kasapreko - Obaa Esther ft. Samini
47. Obrafour - Wo Te Puupu
48. Sidney - Yekum Wo
49. Nana Yaw Asare - Visa
50. Nkasei - Wo Kon Do Anaa
51. VIP - Meni Me Joley
52. VIP - Ko Oho ft. Lil Krys
53. VIP - Manonko
54. Obofour Raphael - Konkonsa ft. Scooby of TH4Kwages
55. Grace Ashy - Blackstars (2006 FIFA World Cup Campaign)
56. Nicholas Omane Acheampong x Great Ampong - Adaka
57. Adam - Fa Me Keke ft. Ex Doe
58. Ekow Shailo - Laalu ft Samini
59. Don King - Kotogye ft. Skrewface x Chicago
60. Phillipa Baafi - Mogya Na Kasa Album
61. Antwi Ne Antwi - Tok Bele
62. Daasebre Gyamenah - Kookoo Remix ft Obrafour
63. Madfish - Yahooya (Original Zapp Version)
64. Charles Amoah - Me Mpaaba
65.Samini - Kokoromoti
66. Michael Dwamenah - Prayer Album
67. Samini - Do Something
68. Randy Nunoo - Philomena Rmx ft. Terry Bonchaka
69. AB Crentsil x Kokovelli - Abongo ft. Obour
70. Deeba - Abenkwan
71. Obour - President Obour
72. Edem - Emmere Sesa Ft. Nana Ama & Tuba
73. Osaman Kwaku - Atea Donkoo w/Nana Yaw
74. Nana Wusu - Its Too Late ft. Yaw Rhymbo
75. Blakk Rasta - Cocaine In The Palace Ft. Mugeez
76. Sammi B - Mara Me Girl ft. Nana Ama
77. Rev. Michael Osei Bonsu - Jerusalem
78. Soul Tee - Esi Me Trimu ft. Shee
79. Soul Tee - Hime Baby ft. TH4Kwages & Nana Ama
80. Lucky Mensah - Mene Wo Nni Asem Biaa ft. Nana Ama & Nkasei
81. Rocky Dawuni - Wake Up The Town (FIFA 08 Soundtrack) ft. Nana Ama x Shee
82. Prophet Seth Frimpong - Mehuri So Album
83. Peace FM Jingles - Kwame Sefa Kayi/Billy Ocean / Afia Konadu
84. Top Radio Jingle 1999- Where Others Cant See , We Can See
85. Jesse Jones - Adapaatwa (Remix)
86. Jesse Jones - Gyaa Ma Enka
87. Noble Nketsiah - Gye Me Album
88. Nana Yaw Obeng - Osimpo Sini
89. Mr Solomon - Onto Nam Da ft. Lord Kenya
90. Abrewa Nana - Pilolo ft. Prince Bright (Buk Bak)
91. Nkasei - Eso Nom ft. Lucky Mensah
92. Nkasei - Shake Your WeleWele ft. Prince Bright (Buk Bak)
93. Lord Kenya - Soja
94. Nana Lyttle - Oh Nana Nana ft. Lazy Daizy
95. Kwaw Kese - Makoma
96. Ekow Shailo - Suumo
97. Blue Sky Healthware Network Jingle
98. Daniel Agyei - Ayeyi Nwom
99. Nana Acheampong - Amerado
100. Lady Talata - Gyae (Remix) ft. Screwfaze
101. Preacher Man - Dumia
102. Appiah Fordjour- Son Son Se Abrobe
103. Randy Nuuno - Philomena Remix ft. Terry Bonchaka
104. Kaakyire Kwame Appiah - Mafe No ft. Nana Ama
105. Dentaa - Maseda Nwom
106. Psalmpong - Obrempong
107. Psalmpong - Sweet Jesus
108. Grace Ashy - Agye Se Wobamu
109. Fiifi Selah - Make It
