Music of Tuesday, 6 October 2020

Source: Nana Ama Dadzie, Contributor

Meet Nana Ama, the backing vocalist who has worked with almost all top Ghanaian musicians

Nana Ama Dadzie is a backing vocalist

Nana Ama Dadzie (popularly known as Nana Ama) is a Ghanaian award-winning background Vocalist, composer and entrepreneur who was born in Accra, Ghana (West Africa) on October 20 in the late 70's.



Her basic education started at Fimepp Saviour International School. She furthered her education at Winneba Secondary School and also attended Ghana Symphony Orchestra.



She began singing at a very tender age and was mentored by Nesbit Hanson Addy. Along the line, she took it as a profession. This was in 1999. She did radio jingles and voice-overs before becoming a full-time backup vocalist till date.



She started working with record producers like Zapp Mallet, Morris Babyface, Jay Q, Sami Helwani, Sarge, Hammer, Kaywa, and all the renowned sound engineers and record producers in the country.



She is currently a Public Relations Officer (P.R.O.) of Ghana Background Vocalists Association, GHABVA after being awarded for the first time by 7DS TV in 21 years for speaking and advocating for background vocalists to be recognised this year.



Below are her works; musicians, producers she's worked with:



Associated producers:



Charles Amoah (Ghana)

Kaywa (Ghana)

Zapp Mallet (Ghana)

Master Kraft(Nigeria)

Bodo Staiger (Germany)

Jay Q (Ghana)

Colter Harper (USA)

Morris Babyface (Ghana)

Hammer of The Last Two (Ghana)

Sugartone (Ghana)



Associated acts (Ghana):



Charles Amoah

Lord Kenya

Sidney

Obour

Blakk Rasta

Obofour Raphael

Nana Kwame Ampadu

Rocky Dawuni

Yaw Sarpong

Rev. Michael Osei Bonsu

Terry Bonchaka

Buk Bak

Noble Nketsiah

Obrafour

Sony Achiba

AB Crentsil

KK Kabobo

Edem

Tommy Wiredu/Frank Mensah

Samini

Adolf Tagoe

Shasha Marley



Associated acts (International):



Yaya Lele (Togo)

Yvonne Chaka Chaka(South Africa)

Miata Fahnbulleh (Liberia)

Luciano (Jamaica)

Flavour ( Nigeria)

Omawumi (Nigeria)

Samsung (Nigeria)

Stevie Wonder (USA)

Alidu Mohammed (Ghana)

Onyeka Onwenu(Nigeria)

Amb.Julie Ended(Cultural Ambassador and founder of Crusaders for peace, Liberia)



Events performed:



1. Rocky Dawuni 6th March Annual Show (2000-2010)

2. Stevie Wonder Live in Ghana (2004)

3. Luciano live in Ghana(2016)

4. International women Colloquium in Liberia (2009),and also part of the team song,performed by Ambassador Julie Ended and Nana Ama

5. Burger Highlife under the Goethe institute Ghana (2007-2009)



Contributions:



1. 2006 FIFA World Cup Ghana Black Stars song performed by Grace Ashie and Nana Ama



2. 2008 Barack Obama song Performed by Blakk Rasta and Nana Ama which ended up on CNN for couple of weeks during his campaign to become a president.



3. 2008 FIFA 08 Sound track (Wake up the town) song performed by Rocky Dawuni and Nana Ama.



4. A member of playing for change foundation as a music teacher at bizung school of music under the playing for change foundation in Ghana ,West Africa, Tamale.



5. Discovering and recording the late Terry Bonchacka in the late 2000 as her first artist before he got signed to Kaakyire Music Production.



Bands played:



Rex Omar & Nu Ashante band led by Rex Omar

The Herbarlist Band led by Blakk Rasta

Goodies Music International Band



Entrepreneurship:

Adez Liquid Soap



Some of the songs:



1. Noble Nketsiah - Yesu Do (Album)

2. Rev Michael Bonsu - Kasa Na Makoma

3. Lord Kenya - Medo ft. Nana Ama & Swazy B

4. Lord Kenya - Yessom Sika

5. Okomfour Kwaadee - Abro Ne Bayie

6. Okomfour Kwaadee - Ahwedee Abena

7. Tommy Wiredu - Woni Afe Woni (Completely Perfomed Solo)

8. Kofi Debrah - Apuskeleke ft. Samini (Odo Docta Album)

9. Naa Agyeman - Kwahu Bepo

10. Tommy Wiredu - Medo Mu Du

11. Terry Bonchaka - Powlele

12. Kojo Ashakan - Mensa Ato Bi So

13. Lucky Mensah - Agooji ft. Nana Ama

14. Agbeko - Wotome ft Paxi (written by Edem)

15. Yoggie Doggie - Woko Ye Atse

16. Swazy B - Fa Ma Me

17. Yoggie Doggie - Te Mase (Reggae)

18. Blakk Rasta -Barack Obama (Reggae)

19. Sidney - Wo Yonko ft. Nana Ama

20. Grace Ashy - Wo Nutso Yesu

21. Nana Quame - Awo De Me

22. Blackface x Nana Quame - Mr Otua

23. D Lawal - Girl Bi Adi Mawu

24. Kontihene - Madamfo Beko ft Nanaba Tee & Nana Ama

25. Nanaba Tee - Kwaadede

26. Charles Eloh - Kpoo Keke

27. Appiah Fordjour - Odo Kurom ft. Charly P

28. Akatakyie - Odo Esikyire

29. Akatakyie - Esi

30. Agya Bomofour - Wofre Me ft. Nana Ama & KK Fosu

31. Agya Bomofour & Alhaji K Frimpong - Hwehwe Mu

32. Tinny - Krokro No (ft. Okyeame Kwame)

33. Obour - Aburokyire

34. Obour - Atopa Jenjen ft . Morris , David & SK Blinkz

35. Buk Bak - Klu Blofo

36. Randy Nuunoo - Papa Blackman

37. T Blaze - Onyame Astampiso

38. T Blaze - Hyebre

39. Delarso - Saa Na Wotie

40. Daasebre Gyamenah - Wonti (Kwansema)

41. Okomofur Kwaadee - Kwaadee II

42. Rev. Michael Bonsu - Kodwooto

43. KK Kabobo ft. Opete - Onyame Ehu Wo (JQ Remix)

44. Fiifi Selah - Thanks & Praises (Reggae)

45. Naa Agyeman - Araba (Remix)

46. Kasapreko - Obaa Esther ft. Samini

47. Obrafour - Wo Te Puupu

48. Sidney - Yekum Wo

49. Nana Yaw Asare - Visa

50. Nkasei - Wo Kon Do Anaa

51. VIP - Meni Me Joley

52. VIP - Ko Oho ft. Lil Krys

53. VIP - Manonko

54. Obofour Raphael - Konkonsa ft. Scooby of TH4Kwages

55. Grace Ashy - Blackstars (2006 FIFA World Cup Campaign)

56. Nicholas Omane Acheampong x Great Ampong - Adaka

57. Adam - Fa Me Keke ft. Ex Doe

58. Ekow Shailo - Laalu ft Samini

59. Don King - Kotogye ft. Skrewface x Chicago

60. Phillipa Baafi - Mogya Na Kasa Album

61. Antwi Ne Antwi - Tok Bele

62. Daasebre Gyamenah - Kookoo Remix ft Obrafour

63. Madfish - Yahooya (Original Zapp Version)

64. Charles Amoah - Me Mpaaba

65.Samini - Kokoromoti

66. Michael Dwamenah - Prayer Album

67. Samini - Do Something

68. Randy Nunoo - Philomena Rmx ft. Terry Bonchaka

69. AB Crentsil x Kokovelli - Abongo ft. Obour

70. Deeba - Abenkwan

71. Obour - President Obour

72. Edem - Emmere Sesa Ft. Nana Ama & Tuba

73. Osaman Kwaku - Atea Donkoo w/Nana Yaw

74. Nana Wusu - Its Too Late ft. Yaw Rhymbo

75. Blakk Rasta - Cocaine In The Palace Ft. Mugeez

76. Sammi B - Mara Me Girl ft. Nana Ama

77. Rev. Michael Osei Bonsu - Jerusalem

78. Soul Tee - Esi Me Trimu ft. Shee

79. Soul Tee - Hime Baby ft. TH4Kwages & Nana Ama

80. Lucky Mensah - Mene Wo Nni Asem Biaa ft. Nana Ama & Nkasei

81. Rocky Dawuni - Wake Up The Town (FIFA 08 Soundtrack) ft. Nana Ama x Shee

82. Prophet Seth Frimpong - Mehuri So Album

83. Peace FM Jingles - Kwame Sefa Kayi/Billy Ocean / Afia Konadu

84. Top Radio Jingle 1999- Where Others Cant See , We Can See

85. Jesse Jones - Adapaatwa (Remix)

86. Jesse Jones - Gyaa Ma Enka

87. Noble Nketsiah - Gye Me Album

88. Nana Yaw Obeng - Osimpo Sini

89. Mr Solomon - Onto Nam Da ft. Lord Kenya

90. Abrewa Nana - Pilolo ft. Prince Bright (Buk Bak)

91. Nkasei - Eso Nom ft. Lucky Mensah

92. Nkasei - Shake Your WeleWele ft. Prince Bright (Buk Bak)

93. Lord Kenya - Soja

94. Nana Lyttle - Oh Nana Nana ft. Lazy Daizy

95. Kwaw Kese - Makoma

96. Ekow Shailo - Suumo

97. Blue Sky Healthware Network Jingle

98. Daniel Agyei - Ayeyi Nwom

99. Nana Acheampong - Amerado

100. Lady Talata - Gyae (Remix) ft. Screwfaze

101. Preacher Man - Dumia

102. Appiah Fordjour- Son Son Se Abrobe

103. Randy Nuuno - Philomena Remix ft. Terry Bonchaka

104. Kaakyire Kwame Appiah - Mafe No ft. Nana Ama

105. Dentaa - Maseda Nwom

106. Psalmpong - Obrempong

107. Psalmpong - Sweet Jesus

108. Grace Ashy - Agye Se Wobamu

109. Fiifi Selah - Make It

Send your news stories to and features to . Chat with us via WhatsApp on +233 55 2699 625.