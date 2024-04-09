Meet Muezay, a talented Ghanaian singer striking a chord with fans everywhere

Entertainment of Tuesday, 9 April 2024

Talented Ghanaian singer, songwriter, and multi-instrumentalist, Richmond Jr. Peprah, known by his stage name Muezay, is one of the emerging talents from Kumasi who is gradually captivating audiences with his unique sound and music style.



The 'Ebeku Me' singer is steadily making a name for himself in Ghana's competitive music industry.



His music effortlessly weaves elements of Highlife and Hiplife with a touch of RnB and Hip-Hop.



Muezay began pursuing his music career at a very young age and has never looked back since.



The young graduate of KNUST believes his main calling on earth is to entertain the masses with his special musical craft and abilities.



Muezay, who is also a beatmaker, is currently promoting his debut EP titled, "Light Up The Hustle", which has songs like 'The door', 'Sor Me Hwɛ', 'No be lie' and 'Light Up'.



He is so far amazed and thrilled with the positive reviews his project is receiving from both music fans and critics.



Muezay believes "Light Up The Hustle" EP, which is currently available on all streaming platforms, would make music lovers appreciate his remarkable versatility and captivating sound.



An old boy of Prempeh College, Muezay always mentions Kojo Antwi, Daddy Lumba, Ofori Amponsah, Wizkid, Davido, Bruno Mars and Chris Brown as his musical influences.



Though Muezay works as an independent artiste and sees lack of funding, investment and promotion as the main challenges of his music career, he is very focused on his mission to get recognised for his talent not just in Ghana but also globally.



He stands poised on the brink of stardom, ready to leave a big mark on the music world with his undeniable talent and distinct musical identity.