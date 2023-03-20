Meet Modern Gospel Awards 2022 discovery artiste, Solo Jnr

Entertainment of Monday, 20 March 2023

He is known in real life as Solomon Nii Lantei Lamptey and in showbiz as minister Solo Jnr / Junior SoloMusick.



Born on May 19, 1996, in Accra, Solo comes from Gamashie (Lantey Gyan We - Ayeku We), Accra Palladium.



A little brief about His ministry



He started singing at the age of 18 during his SHS Education Level. Started singing at School SU, and He was the music coordinator. He had the chance to lead the school assembly in worship and praises through songs every Wednesday when its time for worship.



Solomon was also a backing vocalist at his former Church (Eagle Fore Ministry International, Osu), never had the chance to lead before, and due to that, he gave up on my God-given dream and stop chasing it. Solo stopped attending church services and withdrew from all church activities due to the discouragements and they looked down on him as a beginner.



In the year 2019, he joined a church in his area called Arena Of Solution Ministry International.



He revealed that, "a drummer from that church who is now my drummer (Israel Dowuona) resides in Osu, he witnessed and testified of their church to me and influenced me to join them".



Solo Jnr joined them and God is so good he had so many opportunities to lead the congregation in Praises and Worship. This encouraged and revived the God-given dream he had. He is now the lead vocalist and the praise and Worship team leader to date.



The doors opened for him to perform at the Lagos Rhema @Trade Fair Tse Addo - 360 hours of non-stop worship as well as the National 31 days Fire conference (Christ Apostolic Church Ghana, Head Quarters, Osu).



It was not a big surprise or shock when Solo Jnr was declared a discovery artiste in the Greatest Gospel Awards Scheme in Ghana. MOGA 2022 which was held in Accra last year. The Mileage and exposure that Modern Gospel Awards gave him, paved the way for so many opportunities to him to minister at churches like Global Revival. etc.



"Due to my passion for the music industry, I had the chance to minister at churches in Wenchi, Volta Region, Eastern Region (Kumasi), Central Region, Ashanti Region, and churches within my area in Greater Accra and the National 31 days Fire conference (Christ Apostolic Church Ghana, Head Quarters, Osu)", he said.