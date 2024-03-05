Meet Marie Wiseborn’s mother: A UK-based Ghanaian gospel musician

Entertainment of Tuesday, 5 March 2024

In the wake of the buzz surrounding Nigerian gospel musician Moses Bliss and his wife Marie Wiseborn’s wedding, we cast the spotlight on the latter’s ‘multi-talented’ mother.



Marie Wiseborn’s graceful personality has triggered netizens’ curiosity and interest in finding out more about her family, particularly her parents.



Checks reveal that Marie’s mother is a public figure based in the United Kingdom.



Mrs. Felicia Agyare Wiseborn, aside from being a wife to the head pastor of Pentecost Church in Birmingham, is a professional nurse and a gospel musician.



A glance through her YouTube channel showcases her works, which include event performances, studio recording sessions, and an album titled ‘Number One’, which was released in 2022.



Mrs. Felicia Wiseborn has four kids with her husband, including Marie, the only daughter.



Marie’s parents present a key to Moses Bliss during wedding



During the wedding ceremony between Marie and Moses Bliss, the former’s father, Pastor Agyare Wiseborn and his wife gave Moses Bliss a key to their home in the UK.



This gesture, according to Marie’s parents, was to grant him unrestricted access to their home at any time he visits the UK.



They also established that the gesture was meant to underscore the familial bond between the new couple and their families.



Background



Popular Nigerian gospel artiste, Moses Bliss, and his fiancée Marie Wiseborn exchanged vows in a picturesque white and traditional wedding held in Ghana.



The event was a testament to the simplicity and elegance of the new couple, particularly the bride who displayed modesty in all her looks.





Check out the videos below:













