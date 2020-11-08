Entertainment of Sunday, 8 November 2020

Meet Kofi B’s younger brother who sings exactly like him

play videoKofi Boakye is the younger brother of late Ghanaian High-life musician, Kofi B

At the funeral of his late brother, Kofi Boakye confused the audience with his vocals which sounds exactly like that of his late brother.

Kofi Boakye who mounted the stage to perform with the live band at his elder brother’s funeral was welcomed with some level of shock and astonishment from the crowd.

Others could not hold back their tears as according to them, his voice reminds them of the late highlife singer.

Apart from the vocals, Kofi Boakye shares a lot in common with his late senior brother (Kofi-B).

He is a replica of the late ‘Akua Donkor’ hitmaker in terms of physical resemblance and the fact that they were both born on a Friday.

Nonetheless, several sympathizers across the country trooped in to pay their last respect to the ‘Akua Donkor’ hitmaker, who was laid to rest on Saturday, November 7, 2020, at his hometown in Asante Akyem Agogo.

The late Kofi B on February 2, 2020, suffered a heart attack before performing at a concert in Cape Coast and was pronounced dead on arrival after being rushed to a hospital.

According to sources, he had been battling health issues since 2019.

