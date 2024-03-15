Meet Joseph Day Glover, the king of street quiz in Ghana

Entertainment of Friday, 15 March 2024

Source: Emmanuel Eshun, Contributor

Joseph Day Glover, also known as Nanaday, is the influential "King of Street Quiz" in Ghana, renowned for viral videos that capture people's unfiltered opinions.



His journey began in 2012 as a videographer for Pulse Ghana, evolving into a successful career in street quizzes and content creation.



Additionally, as an event MC, Joseph aspires to be recognized as a top-tier corporate MC, fueled by positive client feedback and a vision for future growth.



In a recent interview with YEN.com.gh, Joseph D. Glover, popularly known as Nanaday, shared insights into his life as the maestro behind Ghana's renowned street quizzes and his journey as an event MC.



Joseph D. Glover, a Voltarian from Sokpoe, emerged as the second-born in a family of seven—four girls and three boys. With both parents hailing from Sokpoe in the Sogakope area, Joseph proudly embraces his roots.



Interestingly, he is not alone in the world, as he has a twin sister. A man of many talents, Joseph is not just a street quiz master; he is also an event MC, content creator, and a happily married man.



Joseph's journey into the world of street quizzes began in 2012 while working as a videographer for Pulse Ghana. Encouraged by his boss, he ventured out to capture people's opinions on various topics, giving birth to "Pulse Street Vibes."



The pivotal moment occurred when he took the microphone from a struggling colleague during a street interview, leading to the first viral video about phone passwords. This marked the beginning of his impactful journey into street quizzes and content creation.



Reflecting on the emotional aspects of his street interviews, Joseph shared a poignant moment when a woman in the market lamented about rising prices. Although it deviated from the intended topic, her genuine expression resonated with viewers, turning the video into a viral sensation.



When questioned about how he gets random people to open up passionately to controversial questions, Joseph emphasized the importance of building a connection. He adjusts his approach to match the environment, sometimes using local languages or adopting a relatable persona. Making people feel comfortable and understood encourages them to share their unfiltered opinions.



For Joseph, the most exciting part of his work is the positive impact on people's lives. When videos go viral and individuals express gratitude, it's incredibly rewarding. Unexpected offers of appreciation, like free beans for a lifetime, make it even more special.



Acknowledging his title as the "king of street quiz" in the entire country, Joseph expressed appreciation for the recognition. He sees it as a result of the positive work he's doing, and it motivates him to continue creating unique and engaging content.



Shifting gears to his role as an event MC, Joseph recounted how it all began as a hobby, helping a friend at a pub called Kali Lounge. As he vibed with the crowd, it turned into a paid gig, eventually transitioning into wedding MCing. Currently, Joseph focuses on corporate events and product activations, with a vision of being recognized as a top-tier corporate event and product activation MC. Positive client feedback fuels his passion, and he believes the future holds great opportunities for growth.



In conclusion, Joseph Day Glover, aka Nanaday, stands as a multifaceted talent, leaving an indelible mark as the king of street quizzes in Ghana and a rising star in the realm of event MCing. His journey, marked by genuine connections and impactful content, continues to inspire and entertain audiences across the nation.