Meet Joeynado the rising music star who was once a trotro mate

Entertainment of Tuesday, 21 November 2023

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

Joeynado, a former Trotro mate, has recently been making waves in the music industry with his hit song "Make Dem Tell U".



In a recent interview on Hitz FM, Joey shared his inspiring journey from driving a public transport vehicle (Trotro) to becoming a rising star in the entertainment world.



Joeynado's story is a testament to the power of passion and determination.



Having started his career as a Trotro mate, Joeynado always had a deep love for music.



Despite his demanding job, he spent his spare time writing lyrics and honouring his singing skills, dreaming of a breakthrough in the industry.



During his interview on Hitz FM, Joeynado opened up about the challenges he faced while working as a Trotro driver and pursuing his musical aspirations simultaneously.



He discussed the long hours, the struggles to balance his time, and the sacrifices he had to make. However, his drive and passion for music kept him going.



Reflecting on his newfound fame, Joeynado expressed his gratitude and excitement.



He spoke about how his life has transformed since the release of his hit song, from being a relatively unknown Trotro mate to being recognized by fans and industry professionals like Ayisha Modi popularly known as She Loves Stonebwoy and Richy Rymz (KOTY).



He is currently working with Blood Line Gang (BLG) and releases his songs under Koty Academy. He says it’s a One Big Family of Musicians.



The transition has been surreal for him, but he remains grounded and focused on his passion for music.



Joeynado is currently promoting his debut single, "Make Dem Tell U" and he is about to release the Remix featuring Larruso.



JNA/NOQ