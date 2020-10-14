Entertainment of Wednesday, 14 October 2020

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

Meet Jackie Appiah's 15-year-old son, Damien Agyemang

Samira Yakubu (Jackie Appiah's manageress) with Damien Agyemang

Yesterday, October 13, 2020, was the 15th birthday of the Damien Agyemang, son of Ghanaian actress Jackie Appiah.



The actress who loves to keep her family private only posted a picture of her son on her Insta Story to celebrate her son's birthday.



Meanwhile, Samira Yakubu, manageress to the 'Perfect Picture' actress, who couldn't hide her excitement, shared a photo of herself and Damien.



She captioned the photo, "Damien at 15, you've now reached the junction of childhood and maturity. May the blessings of the Lord be bestowed upon you.



May this special birthday give you more wisdom and knowledge! I hope that one day you will become a great man.



May Almighty God fulfills all your dreams. Happy birthday to my very special teen!, my little boy turn handsome man. We are so proud of you and we love you."



Meanwhile, the actress two weeks ago denied rumours that she is pregnant with Liberia's President George Weah.



Jackie told Nana Ama McBrown on her United Showbiz program on UTV that she is not pregnant and the stories were made up; adding that the Ghanaian media impregnated her with such fake stories.



See the posts below:











Send your news stories to and features to . Chat with us via WhatsApp on +233 55 2699 625.