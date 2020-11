Entertainment of Friday, 6 November 2020

Meet El Diva: The female reggae dancehall artiste with an ‘odd’ fashion sense

Up and coming artiste known as El Diva

An Obuasi-based up and coming artist known as El Diva has revealed how her love for Dancehall artiste, Stonebwoy has influenced her to take after him.



Despite her love for dancehall music, she seeks to be outstanding, hence comes with a different branding and a combined genre.



El Diva is determined to take Ghana to the world with Reggae Dancehall and Afrobeat as an amazing talent with a fantastic sense of fashion.



She is a 21-year- old student of Samboakye Senior High School, who moved into the musical world at age 17.



The issues of the people around El Diva inspire the content of her song from which leads her in producing songs that are not only good for the ears but fill the vessels of a broken being.



Dressing for good impressions in the public is taken out of her dictionary as she only dresses to fit her own sultan boost her comfort.



Her style is to inspire others to be the better version of themselves to boost their self-confidence and moral in beating their own records.





