Meet Doreen sax, the Ghanaian saxophonist with hopes of winning a BET Award someday

play videoDoreen Esi is a Ghanaian female gospel saxophonist

Doreen Esi is a Ghanaian female gospel saxophonist who has high hopes in either performing or grabbing an award at BET Awards festival.



In an Up-close Interview with Skbeatz Records, Doreen shared her joy and excitement on how she feels whenever she gets the opportunity to play at events.



Doreen Sax was caught on spot in a video captured by Skbeatz, playing her heart out at a recent virtual gospel concert dubbed 'SHACHAH' and was hosted by Christ's Bloodline Crew Incorporated in Kumasi.



It was a spirit-filled encounter during Doreen's performance with the host choir.



The beautiful young Kumasi based saxophonist has been playing for the past 5 years.



Doreen explained that she gets her inspiration from American Jazz Saxophonist Kirk Whalum.



When asked about her dreams, Miss Esi established that she hopes to organise a big musical jazz concert in Ghana.



