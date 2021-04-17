Meet Dedebah, the new Ghanaian rap goddess

Music of Saturday, 17 April 2021

Source: DJ Squich, Contributor

The Ghanaian Hip-Hop scene has witnessed the arrival of a prolific, young, charming, and talented lyricist 'Dedebah'.



Known in real life as Afua Akuffo Addo, the Fante rapper is touted as one of the best things to ever happen in the Ghanaian female rap game.



With deep vibes, lyrics, and freestyle qualities, Dedebah has carved a niche for herself by consistently dropping hot Hip-Hop bangers like 'Sri Lanka', 'All About Myself', 'Remember', 'Stay True', 'Yewewekor', 'Why', etc.



She is the first Ghanaian female rapper to drop a visual freestyle series titled 'Krazy Vibe.



'Krazy Vibe' is a 7-tracked freestyle on 7 different instrumentations.



Her current Hip-Hop anthem dubbed 'Why' is steadily receiving general love from the fans and media at large.



The song was carved on the instrumentation of Medikal’s 'Target' which was produced by UnkleBeatz with vocal mix credit to LowKeyBeatz.



Check out 'Why' her new Hip-Hop anthem on YouTube below.



