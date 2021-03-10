Music of Wednesday, 10 March 2021

Meet Body Beatz, the face behind Fameye's long life song

A lot of producers have contributed their vision and skills in making some of the biggest songs that have come out of Ghana, with likes of Zapp Mallet, Jay Q, Appiatus, Roro, Morris B, Hammer, Agyingo and others whom inspired multiple award winning generations as Killbeatz, Kaywa, DDT, MOG , Magnom, Possigee, Streetbeatz, Masta Garzy and others whom are also responsible for most of the hit songs and albums making waves in the music industry and enjoying massive airplay across the country.



Born Joseph Abaidoo popularly known as Body Beatz is a Takoradi based engineer who has been described by many as the "Drum King" when it comes to beat making.



The award winning producer who has been working with many artists across the country, was born and raised in Shama, a town in Takoradi (Western Region). He started production in 2014 and has proved not to be a flash in the pan.



Body Beatz has work with the likes of Natty Lee the SM operator, Joint 77, Ayesem, Luta, Teephlow, Strongman among others.



He is the reigning producer of the year at the 2020 Western Music Awards which he beat the likes, WillisBeatz, Jake Beatz, Still Vybes and others for the award.



Body Beatz has proved his mark as a professional when it comes to harmonization of sounds and also better positioned in the industry when it comes to mixing and mastering of songs.



He also produces a lot of music genres like, Hiplife, Afropop, Afrobeatz, Highlife, Funky, Reggae, Hip hop and R&B.