Meet Afro DJ Warzy, Ghana's fastest rising radio and events DJ

Entertainment of Saturday, 3 April 2021

Source: Dickson Boadi, Contributor

Disc Jockeying as a profession now looks attractive to many young people in Ghana thanks to the likes of DJ Black, DJ Vyrusky and DJ Slim who have been able to build a strong marketable brand around it.



There are so many big names that come to mind when industry players want to profile DJs in Ghana.



However, currently there is another young and talented DJ who is gradually creating a niche for himself in Accra.



His name is Afro DJ Warzy, and he is the go-to guy for big outdoor events, musical concerts and club shows in the city of Accra, Ghana.



DJ Warzy is also a radio DJ and currently works with Breeze 90.9 FM in Accra.



Afro DJ Warzy, known officially as Frank Sarpong has worked with some big brands in Ghana's music industry including Kojo Antwi.

He has also worked with young artistes like Kelvynboy, OV, Kurl Songs, Yaw Berk and many more.



The Afro-genres DJ has performed at many big events in the past. Some of the few ones that come to mind are Wendy Shay Concert, Okay FM Live Concert and Sowutuom Sallah Fest.



DJ Warzy is on a mission to redefine disc jockeying in Ghana and Africa as a whole and has so many projects to unleash this year.



He attended Nyarkrom Senior High Technical and New Star Secondary Technical for his high school education.



Afro DJ Warzy is the next big thing in the music business and he believes he has the x-factor to become one of the best DJs in the country.