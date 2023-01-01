Meek Mill's brother confirms Kwesi Arthur will collaborate with American rapper

Entertainment of Sunday, 1 January 2023

The brother of famous American rapper, Meek Mill, Omelly has confirmed that his brother will collaborate on a song with Ghanaian rapper Kwesi Arthur.



On December 30, 2022, the American rapper shared a post on his Twitter platform that he wants to at least recruit one artiste to his Dream Chasers record label.



Immediately he made his intentions known on his Twitter page, Self-acclaim Dancehall King, Shatta Wale called on the rapper to work with three Ghanaian artists.



The ‘Ayoo’ hitmaker nominated famous Ghanaian rappers Medikal, Kwesi Arthur, and Sarkodie.



In response, Meek Mill accentuated that,” I will do 3 songs with them in one day ..let’s find that Afro trap bear we can all walk onnnn”



However, augmenting Meek’s proclamation, his brother has revealed that Kwesi Arthur will do a song with the ‘Dreams and Nightmares' singer.



“Kwesi Arthur has been chosen to meet Meek soon for his Returns…So anyone around that guy should let him be aware”. Omelly said as sighted by Ghanaweekend.com



